Nimiq Price Reaches $0.0112 on Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded 4.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 9th. Nimiq has a market cap of $86.81 million and $2.13 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded up 0.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,165.89 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,805.40 or 0.06656766 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 38.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,312.38 or 0.02295747 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.24 or 0.00617915 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $117.46 or 0.00205481 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $453.75 or 0.00793743 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $346.83 or 0.00606710 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.54 or 0.00515244 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00005257 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 8,399,542,720 coins and its circulating supply is 7,738,042,720 coins. Nimiq’s official message board is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

