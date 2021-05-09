Nicholas Cadbury Sells 4,046 Shares of Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) Stock

Whitbread PLC (LON:WTB) insider Nicholas Cadbury sold 4,046 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,245 ($42.40), for a total value of £131,292.70 ($171,534.75).

Shares of WTB stock opened at GBX 3,292 ($43.01) on Friday. Whitbread PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,997 ($26.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,949.01 ($51.59). The company has a market cap of £6.65 billion and a P/E ratio of -6.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 3,400.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 3,138.57.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WTB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Whitbread to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 2,400 ($31.36) to GBX 4,000 ($52.26) in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Whitbread currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,689.58 ($35.14).

Whitbread PLC operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates approximately 820 hotels with 78,500 rooms under the Premier Inn and the hub by Premier Inn brand names; and restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

