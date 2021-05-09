NFT Index (NFTI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $4,748.00

NFT Index (CURRENCY:NFTI) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on May 9th. NFT Index has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $4,748.00 worth of NFT Index was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT Index coin can now be purchased for $710.92 or 0.01246725 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NFT Index has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00084852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00020553 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.44 or 0.00067417 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.88 or 0.00105019 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.13 or 0.00782376 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,138.97 or 0.09012154 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00001658 BTC.

NFT Index Coin Profile

NFT Index (NFTI) is a coin. NFT Index’s total supply is 2,230 coins. NFT Index’s official Twitter account is @PRO_BLOCKCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “The NFT Index is a digital asset index designed to track tokens’ performance within the NFT industry. The index is weighted based on the value of each token’s circulating supply. NFT Index aims to track NFT projects in Decentralized Finance that show a commitment to ongoing maintenance and development. “

Buying and Selling NFT Index

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Index should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NFT Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

