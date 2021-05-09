NFI Group (TSE:NFI) Price Target Lowered to C$33.00 at ATB Capital

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) had its price objective trimmed by ATB Capital from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a report released on Saturday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

NFI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on NFI Group from C$38.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Saturday. Laurentian boosted their price target on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on NFI Group from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their target price on NFI Group from C$26.00 to C$39.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their target price on NFI Group to C$32.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$34.67.

Shares of TSE NFI opened at C$25.60 on Friday. NFI Group has a twelve month low of C$13.03 and a twelve month high of C$32.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 211.13. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$28.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.33.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.19 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$927.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$838.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that NFI Group will post 1.4199999 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. NFI Group’s payout ratio is -20.33%.

NFI Group Company Profile

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations. The company offers heavy-duty transit buses under the New Flyer name; single and double-deck buses under the name Alexander Dennis Limited; motor coaches under Plaxton and MCI names; low-floor cutaway and medium-duty buses under the ARBOC brand; and aftermarket parts under the NFI Parts name.

