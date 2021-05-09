NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Violich Capital Management Inc.

Violich Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 56,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 260 shares during the period. Violich Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $4,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the period. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 19.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NextEra Energy news, CEO James L. Robo sold 118,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total value of $8,970,360.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CAO James Michael May sold 6,031 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $452,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,508 shares in the company, valued at $938,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 192,680 shares of company stock worth $14,718,893. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NEE opened at $74.53 on Friday. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.81 and a fifty-two week high of $87.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.05. The company has a market cap of $146.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 21.44% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is currently 73.68%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on NEE. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on NextEra Energy in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $88.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.83.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and fossil fuel, such as coal and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets with a focus on renewable generation facilities, electric transmission facilities, and battery storage projects; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

