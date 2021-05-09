Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,324,035 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 120,912 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $200,340,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 1,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 10,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $616,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. 79.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NEM stock opened at $67.33 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.07. The stock has a market cap of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.33 and a fifty-two week high of $72.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. Newmont’s payout ratio is 166.67%.

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.03, for a total value of $314,304.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,825 shares in the company, valued at $17,199,779.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Raymond James set a $78.00 target price on Newmont and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities dropped their target price on Newmont from $78.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Newmont from $70.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

