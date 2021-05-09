Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Newmark Group (NASDAQ:NMRK) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Newmark Group had a return on equity of 33.13% and a net margin of 3.60%. Newmark Group updated its Q2 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Newmark Group stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.78. 1,318,195 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,471. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. Newmark Group has a 1-year low of $3.22 and a 1-year high of $12.79. The company has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.73, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Newmark Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.47%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NMRK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newmark Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Raymond James upped their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Newmark Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Newmark Group from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Newmark Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $7.50 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

About Newmark Group

Newmark Group, Inc provides commercial real estate services in the United States and internationally. The company's investor/owner services and products include capital markets, such as investment, debt and structured finance, and loan sales; agency leasing, property management, and valuation and advisory; and commercial real estate due diligence consulting and advisory services, as well as government sponsored enterprise lending, loan servicing, mortgage broking, and equity-raising services.

