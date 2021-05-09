New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,900 Shares of Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,326 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.24% of Surmodics worth $1,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 252.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 2,409.7% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 5,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 5,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Surmodics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics stock opened at $55.17 on Friday. Surmodics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.45 and a 52 week high of $59.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.10 million, a P/E ratio of 689.63, a PEG ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.97.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.02. Surmodics had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 1.42%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Surmodics news, Director Jose H. Bedoya sold 1,497 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.68, for a total transaction of $75,867.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Charles W. Olson sold 648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total transaction of $38,718.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 42,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,514,997. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,412 shares of company stock valued at $474,762 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SRDX. Barrington Research raised their price objective on Surmodics from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a report on Friday, February 5th.

About Surmodics

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

