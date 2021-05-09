New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,600 Shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 65,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in The Andersons were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ANDE. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Andersons by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,768,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,868,000 after acquiring an additional 190,905 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 204,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 188,172 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $4,341,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons in the 4th quarter valued at $4,015,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 983.1% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 166,365 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,078,000 after buying an additional 151,005 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANDE stock opened at $30.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.28 and its 200-day moving average is $25.34. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -440.86 and a beta of 0.74. The Andersons, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.05 and a 52-week high of $31.21.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of The Andersons from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of The Andersons in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Andersons has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.50.

About The Andersons

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

