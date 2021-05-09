New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,816 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $2,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 4th quarter worth $456,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 36.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 12,468 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the fourth quarter worth $116,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

FIX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Comfort Systems USA from $60.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Comfort Systems USA stock opened at $86.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $78.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.54 and a 12 month high of $87.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62 and a beta of 1.05.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.17. Comfort Systems USA had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The firm had revenue of $669.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $680.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.33%.

In related news, insider Brian E. Lane sold 25,988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total transaction of $2,206,641.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 290,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,639,438.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Laura Finley Howell sold 683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $51,566.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 6,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,311. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,125 shares of company stock worth $6,938,552. Company insiders own 3.23% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

