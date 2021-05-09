New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) Receives $12.82 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.82.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NYCB shares. B. Riley boosted their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Compass Point upgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group lowered New York Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd.

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.63 per share, with a total value of $53,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NYCB. Norges Bank acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,061,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 440.3% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. now owns 3,379,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,646,000 after buying an additional 2,753,810 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in New York Community Bancorp by 175.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,598,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,864,000 after buying an additional 1,018,731 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,286,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,630,000. 50.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYCB stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.87. 5,616,385 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,928,987. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.07. New York Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $13.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.86.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.02. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that New York Community Bancorp will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 88.31%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

