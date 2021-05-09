New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. Sells 1,242 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. lowered its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 40.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,852 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the period. Amazon.com makes up approximately 1.4% of New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $5,729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AMZN. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 56.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Amazon.com from $5,200.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities upped their target price on Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $4,000.00 price target (up from $3,900.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,135.79.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey P. Bezos sold 109,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,459.88, for a total transaction of $380,396,506.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 52,941,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,170,005,302.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 111,242 shares of company stock valued at $384,691,177 in the last ninety days. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,291.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.39, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,266.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,202.02. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,330.00 and a 1 year high of $3,554.00.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.54 by $6.25. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $108.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.23 billion. Equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

