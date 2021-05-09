Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) PT Raised to $225.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) had its target price boosted by Canaccord Genuity from $217.00 to $225.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Truist raised their price target on shares of Nevro from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set an overweight rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Nevro from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Nevro currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $188.83.

Nevro stock opened at $156.22 on Thursday. Nevro has a 52 week low of $111.87 and a 52 week high of $188.14. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.75, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.01. Nevro had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 30.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nevro will post -2.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Nevro news, insider Niamh Louise Pellegrini sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.55, for a total value of $136,912.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVRO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $55,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,720,187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $643,965,000 after acquiring an additional 238,308 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nevro by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,232,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,428,000 after acquiring an additional 204,465 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 1st quarter worth $25,866,000. Finally, Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter worth $28,034,000.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

