Neuronetics’ (STIM) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) in a research report released on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $21.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on STIM. William Blair raised shares of Neuronetics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Neuronetics from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $22.50.

Neuronetics stock opened at $13.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $356.52 million, a PE ratio of -8.24 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.01. Neuronetics has a 12 month low of $1.70 and a 12 month high of $22.43.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 61.44% and a negative return on equity of 88.76%. On average, research analysts predict that Neuronetics will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stephen Furlong sold 6,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.64, for a total value of $95,467.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 289,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,245,175.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Gregory Harper sold 5,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.65, for a total transaction of $80,926.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 162,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,416.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STIM. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $73,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Neuronetics by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the first quarter worth about $134,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new stake in Neuronetics in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Neuronetics by 12,625.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 12,752 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.80% of the company’s stock.

Neuronetics Company Profile

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

