NEST Protocol (NEST) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.02 Million

NEST Protocol (CURRENCY:NEST) traded up 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on May 9th. One NEST Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0354 or 0.00000062 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, NEST Protocol has traded 6% lower against the US dollar. NEST Protocol has a total market cap of $71.02 million and approximately $16.95 million worth of NEST Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.77 or 0.00088461 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00020812 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001742 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.41 or 0.00066931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $458.83 or 0.00799439 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.58 or 0.00105558 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,296.30 or 0.09227919 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 29% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001722 BTC.

NEST Protocol Coin Profile

NEST Protocol (NEST) is a coin. It launched on July 13th, 2020. NEST Protocol’s total supply is 9,978,035,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,005,474,261 coins. NEST Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BruceYang_NEST . NEST Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/nest-consensus-labs . NEST Protocol’s official website is nestprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “NEST is a decentralized price oracle based on Ethereum. NEST DAPP is a decentralized smart contract interaction tool developed based on the NEST protocol. “

NEST Protocol Coin Trading

