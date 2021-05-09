Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Nephros had a negative return on equity of 36.33% and a negative net margin of 43.58%.

NASDAQ NEPH traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $7.39. 47,095 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,223. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.57 and its 200-day moving average is $7.62. Nephros has a twelve month low of $5.08 and a twelve month high of $9.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.68 and a current ratio of 4.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 0.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on NEPH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Nephros from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. B. Riley assumed coverage on Nephros in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company. Finally, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research report on Friday.

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

