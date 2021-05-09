Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NVCN stock remained flat at $$0.86 during midday trading on Friday. 696,440 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,675,190. The company has a market cap of $58.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. Neovasc has a 52 week low of $0.68 and a 52 week high of $3.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.15.

NVCN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Neovasc in a research note on Sunday, March 14th.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

