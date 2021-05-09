Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) (TSE:NVC) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCN remained flat at $$0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 696,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,675,190. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.94. The company has a market capitalization of $58.10 million, a P/E ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 2.58. Neovasc has a fifty-two week low of $0.68 and a fifty-two week high of $3.38. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.15.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Neovasc in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Neovasc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Neovasc Inc, a specialty medical device company, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for cardiovascular marketplace in Europe, Canada, the United States, and internationally. Its products include the Tiara technology for the transcatheter treatment of mitral valve disease; and the Neovasc Reducer for the treatment of refractory angina.

