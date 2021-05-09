NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NeoPhotonics Corporation is engaged in the design and manufacture of photonic integrated circuit, or PIC, based modules and subsystems for bandwidth-intensive, high-speed communications networks. Products offered by the Company includes high-speed products that enable data transmission at 10Gbps, 40Gbps and 100Gbps, agility products such as ROADMs that dynamically allocate bandwidth to adjust for volatile traffic patterns, and access products that provide high-bandwidth connections to more devices and people over fixed and wireless networks. “

NPTN has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley upped their target price on NeoPhotonics from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of NeoPhotonics in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised NeoPhotonics from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoPhotonics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $12.50.

Shares of NeoPhotonics stock opened at $9.26 on Wednesday. NeoPhotonics has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.32 million, a P/E ratio of 54.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.36.

NeoPhotonics (NYSE:NPTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.09. NeoPhotonics had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 2.26%. The firm had revenue of $68.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.34 million. Equities research analysts forecast that NeoPhotonics will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Chiyue Cheung sold 13,000 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total transaction of $163,410.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Timothy Storrs Jenks sold 21,473 shares of NeoPhotonics stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $267,338.85. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 508,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,327,712.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,213 shares of company stock worth $1,361,532 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Scout Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NeoPhotonics during the 1st quarter valued at about $8,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,160,526 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,006 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 151.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 145,011 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 87,233 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 247,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,250,000 after acquiring an additional 63,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in NeoPhotonics by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 190,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,734,000 after acquiring an additional 54,416 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeoPhotonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells optoelectronic products that transmit and receive high speed digital optical signals for cloud and hyperscale data center internet content provider and telecom networks worldwide. It offers high speed products, including transmitter, receiver, and switching products for 400G and optical transmission applications over distances of 2 to 2,000 kilometers; ultra-narrow linewidth tunable lasers that generate ultra-pure wavelength or color for coherent transmission; and integrated coherent receivers (ICRs) that decode the phase and polarization encoded coherent optical signals.

