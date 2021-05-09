Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Neo Performance Materials Inc. (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $21.60.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NOPMF. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of NOPMF stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,913. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.40. Neo Performance Materials has a one year low of $5.00 and a one year high of $18.00.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

