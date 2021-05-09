Neenah (NYSE:NP) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Neenah (NYSE:NP) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neenah had a negative net margin of 1.28% and a positive return on equity of 10.85%.

Shares of NYSE:NP traded down $0.47 on Friday, reaching $55.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 148,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,434. Neenah has a 52-week low of $36.04 and a 52-week high of $61.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $53.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $942.25 million, a P/E ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. Neenah’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.18%.

Neenah, Inc engages in the provision of performance-based papers and specialty product. It operates through the following two segments: Technical Products and Fine Paper & Packaging. The Technical Products segment comprises transportation, water and other filter media and durable, saturated and coated substrates for a variety of end markets.

