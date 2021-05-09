Needham & Company LLC Boosts Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) Price Target to $73.00

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) had its target price boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $68.00 to $73.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MMSI. Raymond James raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Merit Medical Systems from $55.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Merit Medical Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $66.11.

NASDAQ:MMSI opened at $64.63 on Thursday. Merit Medical Systems has a 1-year low of $37.47 and a 1-year high of $65.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $60.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.55. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.21.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Merit Medical Systems had a positive return on equity of 9.02% and a negative net margin of 3.05%. As a group, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 4,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total value of $294,841.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 967,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,687,793.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian G. Lloyd sold 2,115 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.72, for a total transaction of $124,192.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,318,675.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,365 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,383 in the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,822,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $468,389,000 after purchasing an additional 212,022 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 248.1% in the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,387,365 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $188,033,000 after buying an additional 2,414,401 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,331,437 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $139,606,000 after buying an additional 266,619 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 776,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $43,091,000 after buying an additional 63,556 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Merit Medical Systems by 10,149.5% in the 4th quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 666,317 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,987,000 after buying an additional 659,816 shares during the period. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Merit Medical Systems Company Profile

Merit Medical Systems, Inc manufactures and markets disposable medical devices for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. It provides peripheral intervention products for the diagnosis and treatment of diseases in peripheral vessels and organs; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, hemostasis, intervention, fluid management, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, and hemodynamic monitoring to treat various heart conditions.

