Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.51 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) will announce earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Nautilus’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.50 and the highest is $0.52. Nautilus posted earnings per share of $0.08 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 537.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Nautilus will report full-year earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.09 to $1.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.30 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nautilus.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The specialty retailer reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $189.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.73 million. Nautilus had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 51.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts recently commented on NLS shares. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Nautilus from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.57.

Shares of Nautilus stock traded down $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $16.91. The stock had a trading volume of 902,330 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,791,539. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Nautilus has a 1 year low of $5.15 and a 1 year high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $517.04 million, a P/E ratio of 15.95 and a beta of 1.72.

In other news, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 8,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $168,820.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BCJ Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Nautilus by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. BCJ Capital Management LLC now owns 12,538 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,528 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Nautilus by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 103,623 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Nautilus by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of Nautilus during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

