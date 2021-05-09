Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) updated its second quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.26-0.32 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $112-116 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $114.00 million.Natus Medical also updated its FY 2021 guidance to 1.110-1.260 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Natus Medical from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th.

NASDAQ:NTUS traded up $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $26.62. 132,588 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 185,915. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.68. The company has a market cap of $907.61 million, a PE ratio of -48.40 and a beta of 0.72. Natus Medical has a 12-month low of $16.38 and a 12-month high of $28.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Natus Medical (NASDAQ:NTUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. The company had revenue of $114.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.40 million. Natus Medical had a negative net margin of 4.33% and a positive return on equity of 3.87%. Natus Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.04 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Natus Medical will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Natus Medical

Natus Medical, Inc provides medical device solutions focuses on the diagnosis and treatment of central nervous and sensory system disorders for patients of all ages. Its products are used for the screening, diagnosis, detection, treatment, monitoring and tracking of common medical ailments in newborn care, hearing impairment, neurological dysfunction, sleep disorders, neuromuscular diseases and balance and mobility disorders.

