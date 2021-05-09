Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.600-0.700 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE NGVC traded down $3.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.95. 329,581 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 107,862. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 52-week low of $9.36 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The firm has a market cap of $292.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.77.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $265.05 million during the quarter. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.46%.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company's stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; bulk food products; private label products comprising pasta, pasta sauce, ketchup, canned beans and vegetables, frozen vegetables, frozen fruits, bread, plant based butter, olive and coconut oil, coconut milk, honey, maple syrup, preserves, chocolate, coffee, bacon, beef jerky, canned seafood, popcorn, tortilla chips, taco shells, eggs, cheese, apple sauce, apple cider vinegar, spring water, paper products, cleaning products, and other products; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

