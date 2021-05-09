National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NNN. B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.

NYSE NNN opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.34). National Retail Properties had a net margin of 35.97% and a return on equity of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $179.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that National Retail Properties will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.

In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About National Retail Properties

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

