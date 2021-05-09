National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Raymond James

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) had its target price lifted by Raymond James from $48.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on NNN. B. Riley boosted their target price on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded National Retail Properties from an underperform rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded National Retail Properties from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded National Retail Properties from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. National Retail Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $46.67.
NYSE NNN opened at $48.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.03, a current ratio of 7.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. National Retail Properties has a twelve month low of $25.87 and a twelve month high of $48.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a PE ratio of 39.46 and a beta of 0.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $45.42 and its 200 day moving average is $41.28.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.36%.
In related news, insider Christopher Paul Tessitore sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,000.00. Also, CEO Julian E. Whitehurst sold 34,281 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $1,521,733.59. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,290,785.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 92,907 shares of company stock valued at $4,049,339. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $82,566,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,671,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,312,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $217,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,102,924 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P purchased a new stake in National Retail Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,096,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in National Retail Properties by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,981,559 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $880,588,000 after purchasing an additional 543,119 shares during the period. 89.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About National Retail Properties
National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.
Read More: What is a stock split?
Receive News & Ratings for National Retail Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Retail Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.