National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) Major Shareholder Amandla Mk Trust Sells 1,233 Shares

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 1,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $63,055.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Amandla Mk Trust also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 28th, Amandla Mk Trust sold 50,000 shares of National Research stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.36, for a total transaction of $2,468,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 3rd, Amandla Mk Trust sold 58,267 shares of National Research stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total transaction of $3,156,906.06.

NASDAQ:NRC opened at $48.92 on Friday. National Research Co. has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $60.62. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter. National Research had a net margin of 28.79% and a return on equity of 87.53%. The firm had revenue of $34.77 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 19th were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of National Research by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of National Research by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of National Research by 1.3% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of National Research by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Research by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.68% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

