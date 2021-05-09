National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “National Beverage Corp. is a holding company for various subsidiaries that develop, manufacture, market and distribute a complete portfolio of quality beverage products throughout the United States. Their brands emphasize distinctive flavor variety, including their flagship brands, Shasta(R) and Faygo(R), complete lines of multi-flavored and cola soft drinks. “

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of National Beverage from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. National Beverage presently has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $40.38.

Shares of National Beverage stock opened at $47.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average of $49.24. National Beverage has a 1-year low of $24.42 and a 1-year high of $98.21.

National Beverage (NASDAQ:FIZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39. The business had revenue of $245.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.50 million. National Beverage had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 33.20%. As a group, equities analysts predict that National Beverage will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIZZ. Park National Corp OH acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $472,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in National Beverage by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in National Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in National Beverage by 12.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.68% of the company’s stock.

National Beverage Corp., through its subsidiaries, develops, produces, markets, and sells a portfolio of sparkling waters, juices, energy drinks, and carbonated soft drinks primarily in the United States and Canada. The company offers beverages to the active and health-conscious consumers, including sparkling waters, energy drinks, and juices under the LaCroix, LaCroix CÃºrate, LaCroix NiCola, Clear Fruit, Rip It, Everfresh, Everfresh Premier Varietals, and Mr.

