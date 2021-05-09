National Bankshares Raises Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) Price Target to C$50.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$45.00 to C$50.00 in a research note released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GIL. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$47.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. CIBC reiterated an outperform rating and set a C$44.00 price objective on shares of Gildan Activewear in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Gildan Activewear presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$49.10.

Shares of TSE:GIL opened at C$44.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$8.82 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$40.91 and a 200 day moving average price of C$35.93. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of C$16.91 and a fifty-two week high of C$46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.91, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 4.30.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C$0.31. The firm had revenue of C$899.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$784.21 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 27th will be given a $0.154 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 26th. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -10.98%.

About Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

