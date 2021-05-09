National Bank Financial Raises Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) Price Target to C$27.50

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) had its price target raised by National Bank Financial to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Ero Copper’s FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on ERO. CIBC upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bankshares upped their price target on Ero Copper from C$26.00 to C$27.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James set a C$28.00 target price on Ero Copper and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.65.

Shares of ERO stock opened at C$27.61 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$23.27 and its 200-day moving average is C$21.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 79.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.43 billion and a PE ratio of 40.07. Ero Copper has a 52 week low of C$14.54 and a 52 week high of C$28.50.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported C$0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.46 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$118.87 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Ero Copper will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the Vale do CuraÃ§Ã¡ property covering an area of approximately 153,741 hectares located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil.

