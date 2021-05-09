Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.31 EPS

Natera (NASDAQ:NTRA) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The medical research company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.05) by $0.31, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $152.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.42 million. Natera had a negative return on equity of 53.39% and a negative net margin of 52.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.45) earnings per share. Natera updated its FY 2021 guidance to – EPS.

Shares of Natera stock traded up $5.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $101.83. 1,386,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 859,819. Natera has a 1 year low of $39.21 and a 1 year high of $127.19. The company has a current ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 4.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $104.45 and a 200-day moving average of $100.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.79 and a beta of 1.66.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Natera from $112.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Natera from $127.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Natera from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on Natera from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist assumed coverage on Natera in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

In related news, Director Todd C. Cozzens sold 29,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.35, for a total transaction of $2,957,816.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,688,163.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Jonathan Sheena sold 1,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.69, for a total value of $110,744.22. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 436,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,525,908.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 223,664 shares of company stock valued at $22,500,995 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 9.29% of the company’s stock.

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to analyze chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

