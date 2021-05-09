Name Change Token (NCT) Market Cap Achieves $3.00 Million

Name Change Token (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 9.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. In the last seven days, Name Change Token has traded 7.9% higher against the dollar. Name Change Token has a market capitalization of $3.00 million and approximately $69,506.00 worth of Name Change Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Name Change Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000131 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49.11 or 0.00084511 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.05 or 0.00067195 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $61.29 or 0.00105473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $456.00 or 0.00784714 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,302.54 or 0.09124982 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.84 or 0.00047902 BTC.

Name Change Token Profile

Name Change Token (NCT) is a coin. It was first traded on January 28th, 2021. Name Change Token’s total supply is 39,442,343 coins. Name Change Token’s official Twitter account is @TheHashmasks

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

Buying and Selling Name Change Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Name Change Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Name Change Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Name Change Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

