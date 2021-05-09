N4 Pharma (LON:N4P) Trading Down 1.2%

N4 Pharma Plc (LON:N4P) shares fell 1.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 8 ($0.10) and last traded at GBX 8 ($0.10). 977,604 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 2,532,833 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8.10 ($0.11).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 22.54 and a current ratio of 22.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8.27 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.24. The stock has a market capitalization of £14.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00.

N4 Pharma Company Profile (LON:N4P)

N4 Pharma Plc, a specialist pharmaceutical company, develops and licenses novel therapeutic products pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the United Kingdom. It reformulates marketed generic drugs; and improves delivery of novel and existing vaccines and therapeutics. The company is developing Sildenafil for use in treating erectile dysfunction; Sartans for the treatment of hypertension; Aprepitant for use in oncology and pain relief; and Aprepitant for the treatment of premature ejaculation.

Further Reading: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for N4 Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for N4 Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.