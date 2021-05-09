MyWish (WISH) Tops One Day Volume of $10,270.00

MyWish (CURRENCY:WISH) traded up 18% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 8th. One MyWish coin can now be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001096 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, MyWish has traded up 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. MyWish has a total market cap of $6.14 million and $10,270.00 worth of MyWish was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MyWish Coin Profile

MyWish (WISH) is a coin. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MyWish’s total supply is 9,546,651 coins. The official message board for MyWish is medium.com/@VladimirTikhomirov . MyWish’s official Twitter account is @mywishplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . MyWish’s official website is mywish.io . The Reddit community for MyWish is /r/mywish and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MyWish intent to create a platform to improve the safety and convenience in the cryptosphere. The platform will allow to create and execute rules for distribution of funds using smart contracts and decentralized environment for calling them. Furthermore, within the platform will be possible to transfer crypto assets directly to the users' bank accounts. MyWish team will provide a mobile app and a website where anyone can create and manage a smart contract. MyWish token (WISH) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to enable the smart contracts creation. “

MyWish Coin Trading

