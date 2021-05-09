Myovant Sciences (MYOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, May 11th. Analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post earnings of ($0.99) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.82) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.89) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 million. On average, analysts expect Myovant Sciences to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MYOV opened at $18.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.30. Myovant Sciences has a 12-month low of $11.55 and a 12-month high of $30.90.

In related news, insider Frank Karbe sold 11,080 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.63, for a total transaction of $206,420.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 152,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,839,025.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Matthew Lang sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.07, for a total value of $752,100.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 175,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,408,935.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 58,942 shares of company stock valued at $1,329,961 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

MYOV has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Myovant Sciences from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Myovant Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Myovant Sciences from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Myovant Sciences presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

