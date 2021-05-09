Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Myers Industries had a net margin of 8.07% and a return on equity of 17.42%. The company had revenue of $174.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. Myers Industries updated its FY 2021 guidance to 0.900-1.050 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $0.90 to $1.05 EPS.

NYSE:MYE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.80. The stock had a trading volume of 122,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,815. The stock has a market capitalization of $786.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.90. Myers Industries has a 52 week low of $10.87 and a 52 week high of $23.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a $0.135 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Myers Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.23%.

In other news, CEO Michael Mcgaugh acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $49,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,826.24. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MYE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Myers Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Myers Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd.

About Myers Industries

Myers Industries, Inc manufactures and sells polymer products for industrial, agricultural, automotive, commercial, and consumer markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Material Handling and Distribution. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets various plastic and metal products, including plastic reusable material handling containers and small parts storage bins, plastic recreational vehicle tanks and parts, marine tanks and parts, portable plastic fuel tanks and water containers, portable marine fuel containers, ammunition containers, storage totes, bulk shipping containers, and metal carts and cabinets.

