MVL Trading Down 14.9% Over Last 7 Days (MVL)

MVL (CURRENCY:MVL) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One MVL coin can currently be purchased for $0.0210 or 0.00000036 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, MVL has traded 14.9% lower against the dollar. MVL has a market capitalization of $267.03 million and $42,060.00 worth of MVL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.23 or 0.00084839 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.05 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.22 or 0.00067592 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $61.34 or 0.00105700 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $459.04 or 0.00791060 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,344.98 or 0.09211062 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.65 or 0.00047658 BTC.

MVL Coin Profile

MVL is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. MVL’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,745,530,263 coins. The official message board for MVL is mvlchain.io/blog . MVL’s official Twitter account is @mvlchain . MVL’s official website is mvlchain.io . The Reddit community for MVL is /r/MVL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MVLChain aims to build an incentive-based blockchain mobility ecosystem, MVL ecosystem. MVL Ecosystem breaks away from the centralized system where the few gets the most benefit from the vehicle data provided by other participants. The first MVL connected use case will be a ride-hailing service which will be launched in Singapore in July. MVL reward system where the contributors get rewarded called the MVP (MVL Points) will be used for all connected services. This will be a tool to activate MVL ecosystem and keep the participants locked in. “

