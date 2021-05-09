Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share

Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Murphy USA in a research report issued on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.78 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 45.51% and a net margin of 3.14%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Murphy USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $140.93 on Friday. Murphy USA has a 1-year low of $103.80 and a 1-year high of $159.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $142.43 and its 200 day moving average is $131.19. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MUSA. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 146.4% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 946 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Murphy USA by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $215,000. Institutional investors own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Murphy USA news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 7.09% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.12%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

