MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 2,461 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,959 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,461 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $14,316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 9,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,159 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 8,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 2,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NS Partners Ltd increased its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. NS Partners Ltd now owns 139,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,213,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $106,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 23,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,295,885. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.72, for a total value of $94,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,658,741.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lowered Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $197.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $190.00 to $212.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.53.

Shares of ADP opened at $194.89 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $82.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.70. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.31 and a 12 month high of $197.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $175.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.08 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 17.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.92 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 62.84%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

