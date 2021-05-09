MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Reduces Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lessened its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,157 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 248 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $33,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 240.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 85 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 73.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MA opened at $375.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $373.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $347.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $263.96 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In related news, insider Michael Fraccaro sold 1,374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $508,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,826,800. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 2,841 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.47, for a total transaction of $1,095,120.27. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,436,555.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 274,803 shares of company stock valued at $94,686,848 in the last three months. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MA shares. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Sunday, February 28th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $440.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.27.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

