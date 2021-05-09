MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $54.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 49.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 598,254 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,207 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises about 1.0% of MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp owned about 0.15% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $54,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning grew its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after acquiring an additional 449,199 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 1,793,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $152,325,000 after acquiring an additional 69,315 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,773,033 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $162,871,000 after acquiring an additional 67,987 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $98.44 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $94.87 and a 200-day moving average of $87.60. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $66.27 and a 52 week high of $99.56.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

