MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $21.20 Million Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lowered its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,905 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in American Express were worth $21,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AXP. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $816,426,000. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 206.4% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,921,585 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $232,339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294,462 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $124,086,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Express by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,059,501 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $611,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,018,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at $99,329,000. 83.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of American Express stock opened at $158.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.71. American Express has a twelve month low of $76.00 and a twelve month high of $159.26. The firm has a market cap of $127.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $1.13. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $9.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

AXP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $138.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $166.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $128.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of American Express from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $139.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.33.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 111,247 shares in the company, valued at $16,250,961.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at $12,475,949.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

