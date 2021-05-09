MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Acquires 20,472 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,204 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,472 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,881,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IEFA. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Horizon Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

IEFA opened at $76.49 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

