MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) Announces Earnings Results

MSG Networks (NYSE:MSGN) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $177.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.55 million. MSG Networks had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 25.97%. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

Shares of MSGN opened at $15.67 on Friday. MSG Networks has a 12-month low of $8.57 and a 12-month high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $888.66 million, a PE ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.64.

A number of research firms have commented on MSGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered MSG Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on MSG Networks from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Macquarie raised MSG Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.00.

MSG Networks Inc engages in the sports production, and content development and distribution businesses in the United States. The company owns and operates MSG Network and MSG+, which are regional sports and entertainment networks. It also operates MSG GO that provides video on demand, as well as a website and social media platforms for its brands.

