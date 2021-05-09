Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides quality servicing, origination and transaction-based services principally to single-family residences primarily in United States. The company’s brand consists of Mr. Cooper(R) and Xome(R). Mr. Cooper offers home loan services focused on delivering services and lending products, services and technologies. Xome provides technology and data enhanced solutions to homebuyers, home sellers, real estate agents and mortgage companies. Mr. Cooper Group Inc., formerly known as WMIH Corp., is based in Coppell, Texas. “

Get Mr. Cooper Group alerts:

COOP has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $44.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Mr. Cooper Group from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a market perform rating and set a $38.00 price target (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Mr. Cooper Group in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $34.56.

Mr. Cooper Group stock opened at $33.34 on Wednesday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $37.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.59 and a beta of 1.56.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.13). Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 32.79% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $872.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.91 million. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Mr. Cooper Group will post 8.87 EPS for the current year.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, major shareholder Wand Investors Corp Kkr sold 3,700,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $119,325,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,797,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at $351,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 836,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,963,000 after acquiring an additional 57,023 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Mr. Cooper Group by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 29,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 4,143 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Mr. Cooper Group by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 308,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,566,000 after buying an additional 35,235 shares during the last quarter. 89.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Article: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mr. Cooper Group (COOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.