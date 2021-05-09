MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of MP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 7,383,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77.

Get MP Materials alerts:

In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last 90 days.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of MP Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of MP Materials from $57.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective on shares of MP Materials in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. MP Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.67.

MP Materials Company Profile

MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.

Recommended Story: Price Target

Receive News & Ratings for MP Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MP Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.