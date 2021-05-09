MP Materials (NYSE:MP) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

MP Materials (NYSE:MP) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $60.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.51 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 189.9% on a year-over-year basis.
Shares of MP traded down $1.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.69. 7,383,766 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,381,290. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.98. MP Materials has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $51.77.
In other news, CEO James H. Litinsky sold 4,603,123 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.78, for a total transaction of $155,493,494.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Financial Lp Qvt sold 1,598,801 shares of MP Materials stock in a transaction on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $53,991,509.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,202,100 shares of company stock valued at $209,490,948 over the last 90 days.
MP Materials Company Profile
MP Materials Corp. engages in the ownership and operation of integrated rare earth mining and processing facilities. It owns and operates the Mountain Pass facility located in the Western Hemisphere. The company holds the mineral rights to the Mountain Pass mine and surrounding areas, as well as intellectual property rights related to the processing and development of rare earth minerals.
