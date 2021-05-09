Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Price Target Increased to $210.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $200.00 to $210.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $183.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Motorola Solutions from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $162.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $202.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

MSI stock opened at $199.07 on Friday. Motorola Solutions has a 52-week low of $124.36 and a 52-week high of $199.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $187.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $176.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.74.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.42. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 10.39% and a negative return on equity of 158.99%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Motorola Solutions will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Daniel G. Pekofske sold 1,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $253,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 56,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.18, for a total transaction of $10,153,327.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 147 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,290.9% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 114.9% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Motco grew its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions by 1,811.1% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 172 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Motorola Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

