Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.25

Morguard Real Estate Inv. (TSE:MRT.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$5.25 and traded as high as C$5.84. Morguard Real Estate Inv. shares last traded at C$5.84, with a volume of 91,216 shares.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MRT.UN shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$5.50 price target on shares of Morguard Real Estate Inv. in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Scotiabank raised their price target on Morguard Real Estate Inv. from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$5.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.99. The company has a market cap of C$374.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47.

The Trust is a closed-end real estate investment trust, which owns a diversified portfolio of 49 retail, office and industrial income producing properties in Canada with a book value of $3.0 billion and approximately 8.6 million square feet of leasable space.

