MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Sells 922 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 22.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,150 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 922 shares during the quarter. KLA makes up approximately 0.7% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC traded up $3.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $319.70. 848,306 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,998. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $326.21 and its 200-day moving average is $284.37. KLA Co. has a 12-month low of $158.89 and a 12-month high of $359.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.26. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. On average, research analysts expect that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. KLA’s payout ratio is 34.78%.

In other KLA news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 1,287 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.90, for a total value of $387,258.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,599 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,739.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price target on KLA from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Barclays upped their price target on KLA from $220.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp upped their price target on KLA from $339.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on KLA from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $310.19.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

