MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC Purchases 70,261 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 259.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,309 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 70,261 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VWO. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 40,244 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 16,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $53.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,221,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,792,432. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.28 and a 52 week high of $56.66. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

